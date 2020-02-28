|
|
Edith Marie Kennard
Lancaster - Edith Marie Kennard, age 86, passed away February 27, 2020 at Main Street Terrace, Lancaster, Ohio.
Edith was born April 6, 1933 in Newark, Ohio to Paul Reid and Evelyn (Singer). She was a graduate of Central High School in Columbus; worked at Mirror Instullation and retired from TS Trim; bowled in the Ohio Women Association; loved to travel; loved her dogs; and was a big OSU fan.
Surviving are her children, Debbie Spears, Randy (Sandy) Slack, Carla Slack, Kelly Kennard, and Teri (David) Brown; several grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; and sister Sharon Miller.
Edith was preceded in death by her parents; husband Larry Kennard ; sons, Michael Slack, Scottie Kennard, and Jeff Slack; siblings, Mary Ann Barbour, Bill Rexroad, and Ronnie Rexroad; grandchildren, Devin Slack and Jeremy Slack; son-in-law Gene Spears; and grandmother Leila M. Lawrence.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon, Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio with Pastor Don Downs officiating. Burial will be in Knollwood Cemetery, Logan.
Calling hours will be observed on Monday, March 2, 2020 from 5-8 P.M. and on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 11:00 A.M. to time of service.
LETTERS OF CONDOLENCE MAY BE SENT TO THE FAMILY AT THIS WEBSITE:
www.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020