Edna Marie (Cordle) Heiskell
Lancaster - Edna Marie (Cordle) Heiskell, 91, passed on to her eternal home on September 4, 2019. She was born on May 31, 1928 in Lancaster, Ohio to Levi and Susie Cordle. She graduated from Amanda High School in 1946. She married John J Heiskell on October 6, 1946. They were married for 50 years and raised 2 sons. Edna worked at General Electric in Circleville, Ohio for 31 years before retiring. She moved to Sandy, Utah in 2008. She maintained her membership at Faith Memorial Church in Lancaster, Ohio but attended Hilltop United Methodist Church in Sandy, Utah. Edna was preceded in death by her husband John, parents Levi and Susie (Cordle), brothers Isaac, Oscar, and Ralph, sisters Edith, Molly (Shonk) Gladys (Smith), Nana (Sharp), and daughter-in-law Diana (Labus). She is survived by her sons Robert (Linda) Noblesville, IN, John (Martha), Sandy, UT, 4 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, sister Gertie (Carter) Palm Coast, FL, and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Friday, October 11 at Faith Memorial Church in Lancaster, OH at 11:00. Visitation at 10:30.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Oct. 6, 2019