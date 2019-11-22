|
|
Edward D. Green
Lancaster - Edward D. Green, 69, of Lancaster passed away November 21, 2019. He was born in Detroit, Michigan to the late James and Wylodene (Tayor) Green on April 19th, 1950 where he resided for 48 years before moving to Ohio. Ed was the Senior VP at Retrieve Technologies. He was a member of the Lancaster Chamber of Commerce and the Association of Battery Recyclers (ABR). Ed dedicated over 30 years of his life to the metal and recycling industry. He was also a U.S. Army Veteran.
He is survived by his sons, Ryan (Windy), Jonathon (Danielle) and Jeffrey (Ashley) Green; grandchildren, Jude, Corey, Kellan, Mason and Mila; his former wife and the mother of his children, Sharon Green; and his longtime partner, Sheryl Ollie.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, November 25th, 2019 at the Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home at 6:30PM, with Pastor Joel Seymour officiating. A Visitation will be held on Monday from 2PM until the time of the service. Burial is to take place at Harpeth Hills Memory Gardens in Nashville, TN on Saturday, November 30th, 2019 at 10AM. Visitation in Michigan is to take place on Wednesday, November 27th, 2019 at Hackett-Metcalf Funeral Home (2640 Monroe St, Dearborn, MI 48124) from 2PM to 7PM.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019