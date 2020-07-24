1/
Edward Jones Jr.
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward Jones Jr.

Lancaster - Edward L. Jones Jr., born April 11th. 1938, age 82, in Lancaster, Ohio, went to be with his maker on July 20th, 2020. Son of Edward L. Jones Sr. & Josephine L. (Pierce) Jones. Ed had worked for Owen-Corning/ Newark, OH.-Anchor Hocking of Lancaster & numerous other jobs in growing up. In prior years he loved fishing, hunting & enjoying his dog Atlas.

Ed is survived by a son: Edward L. Jones 3rd. of Newark, OH. Grandson: Landis Edward Jones of Newark, OH. Stepson: Kenneth Clendenen, Newark, OH. Sister: Mary E. Walker of Union Furnace, OH. Ed had several Nieces & Nephews in life. Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Sister: Juanita D. Selby/1980. Step daughter: Linda Hill of Newark, Ohio & beloved grandmother: Blanche Lavinia Jones/1969.

A Graveside Service will be at 1:00PM on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Forest Rose Cemetery. The Sheridan Funeral Home are assisting with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations for Fairhope Hospice-Lancaster, Ohio would be appreciated. A special "Thank You" to Hospice & all of Ed's care workers in his last hours of life. To send an online condolence and sign the guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jul. 24 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Forest Rose Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sheridan Funeral Home
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740) 653-4633
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sheridan Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved