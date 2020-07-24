Edward Jones Jr.
Lancaster - Edward L. Jones Jr., born April 11th. 1938, age 82, in Lancaster, Ohio, went to be with his maker on July 20th, 2020. Son of Edward L. Jones Sr. & Josephine L. (Pierce) Jones. Ed had worked for Owen-Corning/ Newark, OH.-Anchor Hocking of Lancaster & numerous other jobs in growing up. In prior years he loved fishing, hunting & enjoying his dog Atlas.
Ed is survived by a son: Edward L. Jones 3rd. of Newark, OH. Grandson: Landis Edward Jones of Newark, OH. Stepson: Kenneth Clendenen, Newark, OH. Sister: Mary E. Walker of Union Furnace, OH. Ed had several Nieces & Nephews in life. Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Sister: Juanita D. Selby/1980. Step daughter: Linda Hill of Newark, Ohio & beloved grandmother: Blanche Lavinia Jones/1969.
A Graveside Service will be at 1:00PM on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Forest Rose Cemetery. The Sheridan Funeral Home are assisting with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations for Fairhope Hospice-Lancaster, Ohio would be appreciated. A special "Thank You" to Hospice & all of Ed's care workers in his last hours of life. To send an online condolence and sign the guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net
and click obituaries.