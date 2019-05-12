Services
Johnson-Smith Funeral Home
207 S Main Street
Baltimore, OH 43105-1427
(740) 862-4157
Graveside service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
10:30 AM
Carroll Cemetery
Carroll, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Dorst
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward K. Dorst Sr.


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Edward K. Dorst Sr. Obituary
Edward K. Dorst, Sr.

BALTIMORE - Edward K. Dorst, Sr. 77 of Baltimore, Ohio died Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Fairfield Medical Center. He was born on January 7, 1942 to the late Pearl and Beryle Dorst.

He worked as an over the road truck driver for over 40 years. Edward loved his old cars and going to cruise-ins along with all types of automotive sports.

Edward is survived by his son, Edward Keith (Debra) Dorst, Jr. of Baltimore, Ohio; daughter, Kelley Dorst and her husband Charles Alford of Pataskala, Ohio; granddaughter, Jessica (Adam Dean) Dorst of Raleigh, NC; grandson, Troy Alford of Pataskala, Ohio; sister, Darlene (Eldon) Deeter of Baltimore, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Frances Dorst, parents, and brother, Stanley Dorst.

He was a good husband, father and grandfather and made sure his family had everything they needed or wanted. He will be missed by his family and friends.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Carroll Cemetery, Carroll, Ohio.

Arrangements are being handled by the JOHNSON-SMITH FUNERAL HOME, 207 S. MAIN ST., BALTIMORE, OHIO 43105.

To send an online condolence, and sign the guest book, please visit www.funeralhome.com.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Johnson-Smith Funeral Home
Download Now