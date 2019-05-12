|
|
Edward K. Dorst, Sr.
BALTIMORE - Edward K. Dorst, Sr. 77 of Baltimore, Ohio died Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Fairfield Medical Center. He was born on January 7, 1942 to the late Pearl and Beryle Dorst.
He worked as an over the road truck driver for over 40 years. Edward loved his old cars and going to cruise-ins along with all types of automotive sports.
Edward is survived by his son, Edward Keith (Debra) Dorst, Jr. of Baltimore, Ohio; daughter, Kelley Dorst and her husband Charles Alford of Pataskala, Ohio; granddaughter, Jessica (Adam Dean) Dorst of Raleigh, NC; grandson, Troy Alford of Pataskala, Ohio; sister, Darlene (Eldon) Deeter of Baltimore, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Frances Dorst, parents, and brother, Stanley Dorst.
He was a good husband, father and grandfather and made sure his family had everything they needed or wanted. He will be missed by his family and friends.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Carroll Cemetery, Carroll, Ohio.
Arrangements are being handled by the JOHNSON-SMITH FUNERAL HOME, 207 S. MAIN ST., BALTIMORE, OHIO 43105.
To send an online condolence, and sign the guest book, please visit www.funeralhome.com.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on May 12, 2019