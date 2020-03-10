|
Edward Keller
Lancaster - Edward Ellis Keller, age 78, journeyed to his heavenly home March 8, 2020. He was born November 28, 1941 to the late Frank C and Eleanor (Shell) Keller. Edward served in the U.S. Coast guard after high school. He was a truckdriver that enjoyed working many years.
Edward is survived by his wife of 53 years, Annia F. and children, Kubby L. (Genie) Keller, Rusty R. (Fran) Keller, Angela Starr Keller, and Eric R. (Tina) Keller, Roberta Lynn Keller Rose, and step daughter, Amanda Salter; 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren; sister, Karla Kay (Philip) Moore of Alaska; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister and brother in law, Donna L. and Chuck Bailey; nephew, Dee Bailey; daughter in law, Roxanne Keller.
Friends may visit from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Thursday; and from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. Friday at Sheridan Funeral Home.
Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 13, 2020 at Sheridan Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens with military graveside honors.
Memorial contributions can be made to the family to assist with cemetery expenses. To send an online condolence and the sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020