Services
Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740) 653-4633
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Keller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Keller


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward Keller Obituary
Edward Keller

Lancaster - Edward Ellis Keller, age 78, journeyed to his heavenly home March 8, 2020. He was born November 28, 1941 to the late Frank C and Eleanor (Shell) Keller. Edward served in the U.S. Coast guard after high school. He was a truckdriver that enjoyed working many years.

Edward is survived by his wife of 53 years, Annia F. and children, Kubby L. (Genie) Keller, Rusty R. (Fran) Keller, Angela Starr Keller, and Eric R. (Tina) Keller, Roberta Lynn Keller Rose, and step daughter, Amanda Salter; 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren; sister, Karla Kay (Philip) Moore of Alaska; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister and brother in law, Donna L. and Chuck Bailey; nephew, Dee Bailey; daughter in law, Roxanne Keller.

Friends may visit from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Thursday; and from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. Friday at Sheridan Funeral Home.

Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 13, 2020 at Sheridan Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens with military graveside honors.

Memorial contributions can be made to the family to assist with cemetery expenses. To send an online condolence and the sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -