Edward Milliser
Thornville - Graveside services, celebrating the life of Edward Lee Milliser, 66, of Thornville, will be held at 10:00 am in the Greenfield Cemetery, Lancaster. Eddie passed away peacefully at his home following an extended illness. He was born in Newark, Ohio on April 1, 1954, the son of the late Paul Edward and Effie June (Tolliver) Milliser. He was a graduate of Sheridan H.S., class of 1973. He worked as a cook at the T/A America Truck stop in Hebron for 39 ½ years.
Eddie enjoyed flea markets, old car shows, and attending "Jamboree in the Hills" for over 30 years.
He is survived by his sister Rose (Mike) Barnhart of Hebron, step-sister Theresa Green, along with his many cousins, nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-mother Margaret (Imler) Milliser, his sister Paulette, step-sister Karen Smith, niece Chrissy and Lisa and nephew Tim.
The family prefers that memorials be directed to the foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio
, P.O. Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058.
