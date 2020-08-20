1/1
Eileen M. Cunningham-Whittington
Eileen M. Cunningham-Whittington

Lancaster - Eileen (Granny) Cunningham-Whittington, born April 7, 1923, Lancaster, Ohio passed away peacefully in her home on August 20, 2020 at the beautiful age of 97.

She is preceded in death by her husbands', Raymond Cunningham ( of 56 years) and Jesse Whittington, son Timothy Cunningham, 1 stepson Ronald and 2 stepdaughters Connie and Jenny.

Granny is survived by sons R Robert (Sheree) of Nelsonville, Marshall (Billie) of Bremen, and stepson Glen Whittington (Shirley); daughters Louretta McCoy (Thomas), Clarisa Samm Brehm (David), Susan Friesner

and Betsy Grimm, 18 grandchildren, 36 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandsons and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, August 24th, 2020 at 11AM at the HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME. Burial is to follow at Floral Hills Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 5PM-7PM, as well as ONE HOUR PRIOR to the services on Monday at the FUNERAL HOME.




Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2020.
