Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740) 653-4633
Lancaster - Eileen Teresa McCarthy, age 99, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Primrose. She was born April 19, 1920 to the late John and Mary (Garvey) Hynes in New York. She had retired as a secretary from Anchor Hocking Glass. She was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church and the hospital TWIG 12.

Eileen is survived by her son, William J. McCarthy of Lancaster; daughter, Eileen Bennett of Cincinnati; grandchildren, Erin (Paul) Adler of Cincinnati and Molly (Paul) Kersell of Lancaster; and 5 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John J. McCarthy; sister and brother in law, Mary and Francis Reddy; son in law, William Bennett.

Friends may visit from 9 a.m. - 9:45 a.m. Saturday at Sheridan Funeral Home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church with Fr. Craig Eilerman as celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery. To send an online condolence and the sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020
