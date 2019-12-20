Services
Johnson-Smith Funeral Home
207 S Main Street
Baltimore, OH 43105-1427
(740) 862-4157
Memorial service
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
1:30 PM
Christ United Methodist Church
700 S. Main St.
Baltimore, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elaine Quinn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elaine B. Quinn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elaine B. Quinn Obituary
Elaine B. Quinn

Baltimore - Elaine B. Quinn, age 73 of Baltimore, began her venture to heaven on Dec. 19, 2019 at the Pickering House. She was born to the late Al and Jane Bullock Gregory, on Dec. 31, 1945. She attended Christ United Methodist Church and enjoyed working at Cracker Barrel. She loved spending time with her family and friends and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Patrick W. Quinn; son, Stacy (Sarah) Quinn; daughter, Tracy (Tom) Finn; grandchildren, Anna and Tommy Finn; sister, Dawn (David) Jackson; brother, Rod Gregory; and several nieces and nephews.

Elaine was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Gary Gregory; and sister, Sue Pierce.

Caring Cremation™ has taken place through the Johnson- Smith Funeral Home. A memorial service will take place on Thurs. Dec. 26 at 1:30PM at the Christ United Methodist Church, 700 S. Main St. Baltimore. Donations in Elaine's name can be made to the Baltimore Veterinary Clinic, P.O. Box 207 Baltimore, OH 43105. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elaine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Johnson-Smith Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -