Elaine B. Quinn
Baltimore - Elaine B. Quinn, age 73 of Baltimore, began her venture to heaven on Dec. 19, 2019 at the Pickering House. She was born to the late Al and Jane Bullock Gregory, on Dec. 31, 1945. She attended Christ United Methodist Church and enjoyed working at Cracker Barrel. She loved spending time with her family and friends and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Patrick W. Quinn; son, Stacy (Sarah) Quinn; daughter, Tracy (Tom) Finn; grandchildren, Anna and Tommy Finn; sister, Dawn (David) Jackson; brother, Rod Gregory; and several nieces and nephews.
Elaine was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Gary Gregory; and sister, Sue Pierce.
Caring Cremation™ has taken place through the Johnson- Smith Funeral Home. A memorial service will take place on Thurs. Dec. 26 at 1:30PM at the Christ United Methodist Church, 700 S. Main St. Baltimore. Donations in Elaine's name can be made to the Baltimore Veterinary Clinic, P.O. Box 207 Baltimore, OH 43105. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019