Elden Lee Thornton Jr.
Elden Lee Thornton, Jr.

LANCASTER - Elden Lee Thornton, Jr. 73 of Lancaster, Ohio passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center.

He served in the US Army from 1966-1968 during the Vietnam War. He was a retired plant manager for Thornton Industries. Lee was a member of AMVETS Post 1985, American Legion Post #11 and VFW Post 1380.

Lee is survived by his wife, Connie Thornton; Daughters, Stacy Thornton, Crystal (John) Lieser and Krystal Johnston all of Lancaster, Ohio; grandchildren, Kolten (Candy) Thornton, Victoria Huston, Cameron Crabtree and Bailey Lieser; great grandchildren, Khloe Thornton and Oaklynn Peck; brother, Tom (Betty) Thornton of Bremen, Ohio; sister, Melody (Tim) Roe of Lancaster, Ohio; half-brothers, Rick (Louella) Thornton and Chuck (Gloria) Thornton; half-sister, Janet Enmen all of Lancaster, Ohio; nephew, Christopher Tucker and several other nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elden L. Thornton and Betty Marie Clark, step-father, Benjamin Clark and brother, Gary Thornton.

Friends may visit Thursday June 18, 2020 from 1-4 p.m. at the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME, 405 N. COLUMBUS ST., LANCASTER, OHIO 43130 with the Lancaster Veterans Burial Detail Conducting military rites at the funeral home at 4 p.m. We will be practicing Social Distancing. Caring Cremation® to follow.

Memorial gifts may be given to Hospice of Central Ohio, 2269 Cherry Valley Rd. SE, Newark, OH 43055-9925.

To send an online condolence, and sign the guest book, please visit www.funeralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Jun. 16, 2020.
