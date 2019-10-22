Services
Johnson-Smith Funeral Home
207 S Main Street
Baltimore, OH 43105-1427
(740) 862-4157
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
9:00 AM
Johnson-Smith Funeral Home
207 S Main Street
Baltimore, OH 43105-1427
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Johnson-Smith Funeral Home
207 S Main Street
Baltimore, OH 43105-1427
View Map
Eldon C. Deeter


1945 - 2019
Eldon C. Deeter Obituary
Eldon C. Deeter

Baltimore - Eldon C. Deeter, 74, of Baltimore, passed away at his home on October 21, 2019. He was born in Lancaster to the late Robert and Bernice Deeter on April 22, 1945.

Eldon worked for Anchor Hocking for 50 years, was a member of Fairview United Methodist Church, enjoyed gardening, and spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Darlene Deeter; children, Cindy (Christopher) Webb, Kenneth (Laurie) Deeter, and Deanna (Ben) Jones; grandchildren, Joseph (Milissa), Ben, Grayson, Casey, Taylor, and Dustin; great grandchildren; Kala, Amia, and Koi; and brother, Nelson (Elizabeth) Deeter.

Eldon is preceded in death by his parents; twin sister, Elaine Konkler; and his brothers-and-sister-in-law.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at the JOHNSON-SMITH FUNERAL HOME, 207 S. Main St., Lancaster, OH, 43130, with Rev. Patty Wycuff officiating. Family and friends may visit from 6-8 PM on Wednesday, and one hour prior to the service on Thursday. Burial will follow in Carroll Cemetery.

Memorials may be given in Eldon's name to FairHoPe Hospice, 282 Sells Rd., Lancaster, OH, 43130.

To send an online condolence, and sign the guestbook, please visit www.funeralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
