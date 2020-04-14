Services
Eleanor McBroom


1930 - 2020
Eleanor McBroom Obituary
Eleanor McBroom

Lancaster - Eleanor J. "Sis" McBroom, age 89 of Lancaster passed away Monday, April 13, 2020 at Main Street Terrace in Lancaster. She was born September 27, 1930 in Columbus, daughter of the late Albert R. and Helen E. (Riegel) Clements. Eleanor was a longtime member of Maple Street United Methodist Church. She was the office manager for Dr. Monger and for McBroom Heating & Cooling, which she operated alongside her husband. She was a longtime member of the Eastern Star, Millersport Chapter.

She is survived by her son, William (Robin) McBroom, of Lancaster and granddaughter, Danielle (David) Cochran, of Rushville; great granddaughter, Rosaleigh Grace Cochran. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert R. McBroom; brother, Hugh Clements.

A private graveside service will be held at Amanda Township Cemetery with Rev. Kevin Chambers officiating. Arrangements are in the care of Taylor-Theller Funeral Home, Amanda.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Maple Street United Methodist Church, 438 E. Wheeling St., Lancaster, OH 43130 in Eleanor's memory.

Condolences may be made at www.mytaylorfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020
