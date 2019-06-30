|
|
Elizabeth Jane McPherson
Lancaster - Elizabeth Jane McPherson, age 96 of Lancaster died June 28th, 2019 at her daughter's residence surrounded by family and friends. She was born in Athens County on the family farm to Benjamin and Glenna Nutter Morris on Jan 12, 1923. She was a seventh and eighth grade English teacher at Jackson, Chesterhill, General Sherman, and retired from Bloom Carroll schools. She met the love of her life Charles "Eddie" McPherson and married him on Easter April 6, 1947 in the Cannanville Methodist Church. She was a member of the 6th Ave Methodist Church. Jane enjoyed sewing, quilting, crocheting, birds, jigsaw puzzles, and especially spending time with her family and friends. She will be greatly missed.
Jane was survived by her devoted daughter, Nancy Jane Claypool; special friends and family, Juanita Claypool, David Claypool, and Linda Claypool, Bev (Willie) Azbell who was with her and cared for her; neighbor of 65 years, Margaret Pfaff and her daughter Gloria; friend and caregiver, Linda Dickson; friends over 30 yrs, the Bob and Rita Stebleton family; Tracie Cole and Matt Rodriguez ; and grandpuppies, Ellie Mae and Dixie Lee.
Jane was preceded in death by her loving husband, Charles E. McPherson; parents; ; sisters, Betty Bashore and Marjorie Sowards; and son-in-law, Timothy Claypool.
A special thanks to Dr. Ralph Romaker for being her primary care physician for 42 years, Dr. Robertson whom she said gave her 4 good years, her therapist Beth who took her from a wheelchair to walking, all the Clover Staff, and the entire FairHoPe Hospice and Palliative care team.
Arrangements have been made through the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home. A graveside service will take place on Tuesday July 2nd at 10:30AM at Floral Hills Memory Gardens, officiated by Chaplain Mark Linn. Donations can be made to FairHoPe Hospice 282 Sells Rd. Lancaster, OH 43130. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on June 30, 2019