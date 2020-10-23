1/
Elizabeth M. Horton
Elizabeth M. Horton

Elizabeth Margaret (Whitney) Horton passed away on her birthday October 13, 2020. She was 89 years old. She was born to Melvin Whitney and Lena Macklin in Henderson, New York.

Before marrying Maurice "Pete" P. Horton Jr., she worked for the Korean Pacific Press in Washington D.C. As the spouse of a military airman she lived in many U.S. States, Germany and Guam.

Elizabeth was forever upbeat about life. She especially loved playing cards and square dancing.

Left to remember Elizabeth are her three children; Maurice and Melissa Horton of Lancaster, Ohio, grandchildren Eric (Emily) and Maria; Rebecca and Bruce Fleury of Henderson, New York, grandchild Jake (Courtney), Sandra and Steve Hovland of Maricopa, Arizona, grandchildren Lena (Josh), Jessie, and Lauren and nine great grandchildren.

Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Grace Rathburn, her brothers Mac, John, Don and Alvin and her former husband Pete Horton.

Contributions in her memory can be made to Henderson's Ambulance squad or Henderson's Library.

A celebration of Elizabeth's life will be held in the future.




Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
