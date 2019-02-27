|
Elizabeth "Betty" Uhl
Lancaster - Elizabeth R. "Betty" Uhl, 93, of Lancaster passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019 at the Pickering House. She was born on March 29, 1925 in Junction City to the late Urban and Stella (Sweeney) Fisher. Betty worked for Bieter and Flege Drug Store and Risch Drug Store prior to becoming a full time stay at home mother. She married the love of her life Ralph B. "Dutch" Uhl on January 29, 1943, he preceded her in death on March 25, 2014. Betty was a member of St. Mary's Church, and a former social member of the Knights of Columbus 1016, and the American Legion Auxiliary.
Betty is survived by her children, Jeff (Karen) Uhl, Steve (Milissa) Uhl, Nancy (Bruce) Allmon, Mark Uhl, and Susan (Tom) Rose; many grandchildren; many great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; sister-in-law's Mary Elizabeth Fox, Helen Louise Baughman, and brother-in-law Jim (Barb) Uhl; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 Years Dutch Uhl, her parents, brother Robert Fisher and infant sister Luella Fisher.
A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30AM on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church with Fr. Craig Eilerman as Celebrant. Burial to follow at St. Mary Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 2-4 PM & 6-8 PM at the SHERIDAN FUNERAL HOME with a vigil service conducted at 7:30 PM.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary Church or FairHoPe Hospice in memory of Betty.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Feb. 27, 2019