Ellen Smith
1923 - 2020
Ellen Smith

Lancaster - Ellen M. Smith, 97, formerly of Stoutsville, went to her Lord and Savior on Saturday, July 25, 2020. She was born January 22, 1923 in Stoutsville and was the daughter of the late Henry and Georgia (Goodman) Fausnaugh. She was a life long member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Stoutsville and Israel Lutheran Church at Dutch Hollow. She was employed by Amanda Clearcreek Schools for over 20 years as a cashier and secretary. Ellen was a member of O.E.S. #90 in Circleville and the Pythian Sisters in Stoutsville and a charter member of Stoutsville Senior Citizens.

She is survived by her children, Janet (Randy) Abbott of Amanda, Gary (Jan) Smith of Avon Park, Florida, Jeffrey (Carol) Smith of Stoutsville and Joyce (Ron) Preston of Stoutsville, daughter-in-law, Shirley Smith of Amanda; grandchildren, Rodney (Shelli) Smith, Chris (Robin) Smith, Philip (Jennifer) Smith, Doug (Sheila) Abbott, Amy (Greg) Wolfinger, Christy Smith, Cherie Myohanen, Megan Hysell, Ryan (Molly) Smith, Audra Preston, Eric (Nicole) Preston, Janell Preston, Emily (Seth) Dannison; 35 great grandchildren; life long friend Betty Smith of Florida and close companion, Don Sprague. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roger S. Smith; son, Jimmie Smith; four brothers and four sisters and life long friend, Pauline Smith.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Taylor-Theller Funeral Home in Amanda with Dr. George Fry officiating. Burial will follow in Dutch Hollow Cemetery. Friends may call from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at the funeral home with a Eastern Star service at 8:00 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. The service will be streamed live on the funeral home's Facebook page.

The family would like memorial contributions to Clearcreek Twp. EMS or Israel Lutheran Church in Ellen's memory.

Condolences may be made at www.mytaylorfuneralhome.com.






Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Taylor-Theller Funeral Home
JUL
28
Service
08:00 PM
Taylor-Theller Funeral Home
JUL
29
Calling hours
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Taylor-Theller Funeral Home
JUL
29
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Taylor-Theller Funeral Home
