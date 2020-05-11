|
|
Elnor Gardner
Lancaster - Elnor L. Gardner, 90, of Lancaster passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020 at Lanfair Center. She was born on September 4, 1929 in Fairfield County. Elnor worked at Big Bear in Columbus for 13 years. Elnor enjoyed bowling with her husband Floyd for many years, and had the opportunity to appear on Bowling For Dollars.
Elnor is survived by her children: Marlene (Richard) Reynolds of Newark, Linda K. (Michael) Swauger of Pickerington, Julie (Carl) Byers of Union, KY; 6 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her mother Irene Stahl, husband Floyd Gardner, sister Carol Barnhart and cousin Virginia Jackson.
In light of the restrictions of the Coronavirus, a private graveside service will be held by the immediate family in Maple Hill Cemetery, Stoutsville. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels or The Pickering House in Elnor's memory. To send an online condolence and sign the guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from May 11 to May 12, 2020