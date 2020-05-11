Services
Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740) 653-4633
Resources
More Obituaries for Elnor Gardner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elnor Gardner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elnor Gardner Obituary
Elnor Gardner

Lancaster - Elnor L. Gardner, 90, of Lancaster passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020 at Lanfair Center. She was born on September 4, 1929 in Fairfield County. Elnor worked at Big Bear in Columbus for 13 years. Elnor enjoyed bowling with her husband Floyd for many years, and had the opportunity to appear on Bowling For Dollars.

Elnor is survived by her children: Marlene (Richard) Reynolds of Newark, Linda K. (Michael) Swauger of Pickerington, Julie (Carl) Byers of Union, KY; 6 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her mother Irene Stahl, husband Floyd Gardner, sister Carol Barnhart and cousin Virginia Jackson.

In light of the restrictions of the Coronavirus, a private graveside service will be held by the immediate family in Maple Hill Cemetery, Stoutsville. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels or The Pickering House in Elnor's memory. To send an online condolence and sign the guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from May 11 to May 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elnor's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -