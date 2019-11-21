|
Eloise J. Myers
Lancaster - Eloise Joan Myers, 81, of Lancaster, passed away at 5:43 P.M. on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, after several difficult years with Lewy Body Dementia at Pickering House, Lancaster.
Eloise was born January 24, 1938 in South Olive, Ohio, a daughter of William (Bill) and Laura Wells, and was the youngest of six children. Eloise married Gary Myers, the love of her life, and shared uncountable adventures visiting all 48 continental states in their motor home, as well as travel abroad to Europe and boating. The couple moved to Tampa, Florida in the early 1980's, when Gary was transferred to Anchor Glass Container Corp., and Eloise continued working at Sears. After retirement, Gary and Eloise returned to Lancaster to be closer to family, which was one of the most important things in her life, along with her Christian faith.
Eloise is preceded in death by her parents, William Wells and Laura Wells; her husband, of sixty-four years, Gary Myers; an infant son, Ronald Lee Myers; brothers, Leo, Edward, and Harry Wells; and sisters, Helen Mets and Elaine White.
She is survived by three children, Michael (Marla) Myers, Deborah (Mark) Pickett and Teresa Speakman; nine grandchildren, Aaron (Tiffany) Myers, Thor Speakman, Asia (Mike) Gray, Ghia (Alan) Zalewa, Jennifer (Larron) Wheeler, Mija Speakman, Matthew Pickett, Zuma (Matt) Speakman- McCarty, Ember Speakman; and 11 great-grandchildren, Samantha Myers, Daniel Myers, Nicholas Myers, Simon Gray, Koston Speakman, Torin Speakman, Brayden Wheeler, Landen Wheeler, Amelia Pickett, Madison Pickett, and Wesley Pickett.
A private service will be held at the BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE, with daughter, Teresa Speakman officiating, followed by procession to Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery, Zanesville.
Appreciation is acknowledged for the loving care and support of daughters, Debbie and Teresa for their care, as well as Fairhope Hospice and Palliative Care in Lancaster.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Fairhope Hospice and Palliative Care, 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, Ohio 43130.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019