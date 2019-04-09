Services
Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home & Memorials
436 North Broad Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740) 653-3022
Eloise Johnson
Calling hours
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Lancaster - Carol "Eloise" Johnson, 84 of Lancaster, passed away to be with her Lord on Friday April 5, 2019. Eloise was born on June 13, 1934 in Newark, Ohio to the late Herman D. Johnson and Evelyn Mulquin Johnson. Eloise attended Calvary Baptist Church; she was a loving and caring person who also loved all animals.

Eloise is survived by her sister, Nancy (James) Bates, brother, Douglas (Lynn) Johnson; one aunt, several cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Danny and Gerald Johnson.

A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday April 13, 2019 at Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home with Chaplains Mark Linn and Jim Ross. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Cremation has taken place.

In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to FairHoPe Hospice, 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, Ohio 4310. To send an online condolence, and sign the guestbook, please visit www.haltemanfettdyer.com

The family warmly wants to thank the FairHoPe Hospice staff and physicians for their compassionate and loving care for Eloise.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Apr. 9, 2019
