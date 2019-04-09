Eloise Johnson



Lancaster - Carol "Eloise" Johnson, 84 of Lancaster, passed away to be with her Lord on Friday April 5, 2019. Eloise was born on June 13, 1934 in Newark, Ohio to the late Herman D. Johnson and Evelyn Mulquin Johnson. Eloise attended Calvary Baptist Church; she was a loving and caring person who also loved all animals.



Eloise is survived by her sister, Nancy (James) Bates, brother, Douglas (Lynn) Johnson; one aunt, several cousins, nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Danny and Gerald Johnson.



A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday April 13, 2019 at Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home with Chaplains Mark Linn and Jim Ross. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Cremation has taken place.



In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to FairHoPe Hospice, 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, Ohio 4310. To send an online condolence, and sign the guestbook, please visit www.haltemanfettdyer.com



The family warmly wants to thank the FairHoPe Hospice staff and physicians for their compassionate and loving care for Eloise. Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary