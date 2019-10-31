|
Eloise P. Mundy
Logan - Eloise P. Mundy, 85, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Select Specialty Hospital in Newark. She was born April 13, 1934 in Perry County, Ohio, daughter of the late Burl Poling and Irene Wilson Poling Leffler. Eloise was the widow of the late Charles S. Mundy.
She was the retired owner of the Style Rite Beauty Shop in Logan, a member of the American Ex-Prisoners of War and a member of the former Immanuel United Methodist Church.
Eloise is survived by her sons, Douglas S. Mundy of Logan and Thomas W. Mundy of Nelsonville; daughters, Dianne Tracey of Mt. Vernon and Mary Ann Mundy of Logan; grandchildren, Sarah, Mia and Carly; her son Doug's goddaughter, April Wolfe of Nashville, Tennessee; several relatives in Elyria, Ohio and her cousin Larry Bainter in Wilmington, Delaware.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Monday, November 4, 2019 in the Cardaras Funeral Home, 183 E. Second St., Logan, with Rev. Charlene Mitchel officiating. Interment will be in Knollwood Cemetery, Logan. Friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday, from 4-8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Monday.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made in memory of Eloise Mundy to the Hocking County Historical Society, 64 N. Culver St., Logan, Ohio 43138.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019