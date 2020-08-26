Elouise Englehart
Pickerington - Elouise "Miss Ellie" Englehart, age 89, of Pickerington, died Tuesday, August 25, 2020. Born November 19, 1930 in Carroll to the late James W. and Helen May (Benson) Englehart. She was a retired custodian at Pickerington schools and was a member of Logos Bible Church. She was a sports fan, especially of The Ohio State University Buckeyes and the Pittsburgh Steelers. She is survived by her sister, Ruth Myers; nieces and nephews, Jimmy (Tina) Englhart, Ernest (Tina) Myers, Steven (Sherry) Englehart, Chad (Evette) Englehart, Meredith (Kathy) Englehart; and good friends, Terry Bridgham and Kathy Kennedy. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Charles Englehart, Meredith Englehart, and Harold Englehart; and niece, Trina Englehart. Friends may visit 3-5 pm Sunday at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 550 Hill Rd N. (St. Rt. #256), Pickerington. Funeral service will be 10:30 am Monday at Logos Bible Church, 623 Hill Rd. N., Pickerington, OH 43147 with Pastor Mike Roddy officiating. Interment will follow at Glen Rest Memorial Estate. Masks are required at the funeral home and church and social distancing must be observed. Friends who wish may contribute to Logos Bible Church in her memory. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com