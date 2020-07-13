Emerson L Grant
Bremen - Emerson L Grant, 82 of Bremen OH, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday July 11th, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center with his children by his side. He was born to Harold & Thelma Grant of Columbus on January 30, 1938. Emerson spent 17 years as Scoutmaster for Boy Scout Troop 561 of Pleasantville, member of The Ross George Post #9 American Legion, he loved the outdoors, camping, hunting, canoeing & archery. His family was his world & always made sure they were taken care of. He is survived by sons, Mike (Angela) Grant of Amanda, Bruce (Barb) Grant of Bremen; daughter, Sarah (Jack) Mash of Pleasantville; sister Pat Vincent of Millersport, brother Jim Grant of Lancaster, sister Helen Sherman of Columbus, brother Bill (Cheryl) Grant of Lakeland FL; grandchildren Michael , Devin , Brittany, Samantha, Haylee, Christopher & Grant; great grandchildren, Ryder, Jack, Urban, Virginia & Jackson. He is preceded in death by wife of 52 years Virginia; parents Harold & Thelma; brothers, Richard & Harold. Family and friends may visit 5-8:00pm on Thursday, July 16, at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo St. Canal Winchester, OH 43110. A funeral service officiated by Rev. James Grant Sr. will begin at 1:00pm on Friday, July 17, at the funeral home. Interment at Franklin Hills Memory Gardens. Online condolences may be found at www.spencefuneralhome.com
.