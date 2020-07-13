1/1
Emerson L. Grant
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Emerson's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Emerson L Grant

Bremen - Emerson L Grant, 82 of Bremen OH, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday July 11th, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center with his children by his side. He was born to Harold & Thelma Grant of Columbus on January 30, 1938. Emerson spent 17 years as Scoutmaster for Boy Scout Troop 561 of Pleasantville, member of The Ross George Post #9 American Legion, he loved the outdoors, camping, hunting, canoeing & archery. His family was his world & always made sure they were taken care of. He is survived by sons, Mike (Angela) Grant of Amanda, Bruce (Barb) Grant of Bremen; daughter, Sarah (Jack) Mash of Pleasantville; sister Pat Vincent of Millersport, brother Jim Grant of Lancaster, sister Helen Sherman of Columbus, brother Bill (Cheryl) Grant of Lakeland FL; grandchildren Michael , Devin , Brittany, Samantha, Haylee, Christopher & Grant; great grandchildren, Ryder, Jack, Urban, Virginia & Jackson. He is preceded in death by wife of 52 years Virginia; parents Harold & Thelma; brothers, Richard & Harold. Family and friends may visit 5-8:00pm on Thursday, July 16, at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo St. Canal Winchester, OH 43110. A funeral service officiated by Rev. James Grant Sr. will begin at 1:00pm on Friday, July 17, at the funeral home. Interment at Franklin Hills Memory Gardens. Online condolences may be found at www.spencefuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved