Emery J. Abel Jr.
Lancaster - Emery J. Abel Jr. "Big Joe", age 68, of Lancaster, Ohio, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019 at his home with his loving family by his side.
Emery was born July 20, 1950 in Lancaster, Ohio to Emery J. Abel Sr. and Mary (Short) Abel. He was a loving brother and uncle; enjoyed riding his motorcycle and spending time with his family and friends.
Surviving are his sister Beverly (Abel) Frank; along with many nieces and nephews; and his special friend Lisa Romine.
Emery was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio with Clint Thress officiating. Burial will be in Floral Hills Cemetery, Lancaster.
Calling hours will be observed 2-4 and 6-8 P.M. on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at the funeral home.
LETTERS OF CONDOLENCE MAY BE SENT TO THE FAMILY AT THIS WEBSITE:
www.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on July 8, 2019