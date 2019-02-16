|
|
Emily E. Hyde
Lancaster - Emily Elizabeth Hyde, 91 of Lancaster passed away peacefully at the Fairfield Medical Center. Emily was born on March 25th, 1927 in Rushville, Ohio to the late Samuel and Xema Hyde. Emily enjoyed living on the farm and loved spending time and taking care of her animals.
Emily is survived by many loving family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Raymond and Carl Hyde; and sisters, Mildred Raines and Dorothy Bigham.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, February 18th, 2019 at 12PM at the HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME. Burial is to follow at the West Rushville Cemetery. Friends and family may visit on Monday from 10AM until the time of the service.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Feb. 16, 2019