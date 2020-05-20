|
|
Emma Wagner
Blairsville, GA - 1925-2020
Emma Esther (Weidner) Wagner, age 94, formerly of Canal Winchester, OH, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on Saturday May 16, 2020. Emma was born on Sept. 16, 1925 in Royalton, OH, the daughter of the late John W. and Laura Elvira (Smith) Weidner. Emma had been a Registered Nurse for over forty years, and enjoyed antiques, herbs, painting, baking, quilting and rug braiding. She was the former owner of Lithopolis Antique Mart and The Lantern Post. She was a loving and caring mother, grandmother, great- and great-great grandmother. Emma was preceded in death by her husband, Phillip "Gene" Wagner and brother, John R. Weidner. She is survived by daughters and son in law, Susan Spangler of Canal Winchester, and Jean and Dave McLuckie of Blairsville, GA; son and daughter-in-law, John and Patty Wagner of Pickerington; eight grandchildren: Matthew, Mark, Michael Schrader and Amy Spangler, Robert Jeffers, Angela Wallace, Jamie and Sean McLuckie; eleven great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild; Survived by many other friends and relatives. A graveside service will be held at Lithopolis Cemetery in Lithopolis on Saturday, May 23 at 11 am, where Emma will rest next to her beloved husband, Gene. Guests are requested to come masked and social distancing will be observed. Rev. Andy Amos of Believers Bible Church, which Emma attended, will officiate the service. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to a in her memory. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from May 20 to May 21, 2020