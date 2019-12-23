Services
Lancaster - James "Eric" Hampson, 40, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday December 19, 2019. Eric was born on September 19, 1979 in Lancaster, Ohio. He graduated from Lancaster High School. He is survived by his father, John Hampson, mother, Debbie (Shaffer) Hampson, brother, Adam Hampson, daughter, Jetta Hampson and son, Christian Hammack; many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by grandparents, Jim and Helen Hampson, Mary Alice Hampson, Darrell and Elsie Shaffer. Eric will be missed by his loving family and friends.Funeral services will be held 4:00 pm Saturday December 28, 2019 at Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home with Phil George officiating. Calling hours will be held from 2 to 4 pm Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019
