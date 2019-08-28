Services
Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
405 North Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740)-653-0652
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
405 North Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
2:00 PM
Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
405 North Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
Burial
Following Services
Rehobeth Cemetery
New Lexington, OH
Eric Michael Gillette


1985 - 2019
Eric Michael Gillette Obituary
Eric Michael Gillette

LANCASTER - Eric Michael Gillette 34 of Lancaster, Ohio who fought the long hard fight with cystic fibrosis, loss his battle on Saturday, August 24, 2019. He was a musician, amazing artist and loved his car.

He is survived by his mother, Lisa D. Greene Gillette; father, Michael J. Gillette; brothers, Aaron C. Gillette, Joseph A. Gillette, Caleb M. Gillette, Noah G. Gillette; sister, Lily Gillette all of Lancaster, Ohio; grandmother, Christina B. Smith of Tiffin, Ohio, aunts and uncles Lori Gillette, Kevin Gillette, Eric and Shirley Smith and Kevin and Loretta O'Callaghan and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Joseph V. and Alice C. Gillette, Alonzo Greene and step-grandfather, Herman J. Smith.

Funeral service will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 405 N. COLUMBUS ST, LANCASTER, OHIO 43130. Burial will follow in Rehobeth Cemetery, New Lexington, Ohio. Friends may visit Friday from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial gifts may be given to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 575 Copland Mill Rd., Suite 1A, Westerville, Ohio 43081.

To send an online condolence, and sign the guestbook, please visit www.funeralhome.com.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Aug. 28, 2019
