Esther Coyle
Lancaster - Esther M. Coyle, 84 of Lancaster, Ohio passed away peacefully in her home on June 12, 2020. Esther was born at Goldsborough, Ohio to Clyde E. and Stella Wilcox on May 17, 1936. Esther liked to tell how she was born in a chicken house, since this was her parents temporary abode when a house fire destroyed their home shortly before her birth. She attended and graduated Wellston High School and married Lawrence C. Coyle on May 30, 1953. She worked at Fort Hays in Columbus, Ohio and in 1965 she and Lawrence and their four children moved to rural Fairfield County in Bloom Township. Together they spent many years planting and maintaining their large garden of trees, shrubs and perennials along with a Christmas Tree Farm at the home that they built. She worked at J.C. Penney as the alterations department and did custom sewing from her home for a long list of local people. Esther was very active in Carroll Garden Club, and loved to grow and enter specimens of her flowers in the Fairfield County Fair. She was a volunteer at the Fairfield County Hospital for 35 years. In 2015 she was diagnosed with lung cancer and underwent surgery and treatment during the time her husband was dealing with dementia and other health issues. She was also later diagnosed with breast cancer and had been under treatment for recurring lung cancer when she fell and broke a second hip. She died at her home in the presence of loved ones. She was preceded in death by her husband Lawrence; her parents Clyde E. and Stella Wilcox, Sr., her sister Charlotte Wall; her brother Clyde E. Wilcox, Jr. and her son, Timothy L. Coyle. She is survived by her daughters: Susan Nanette Oatney (Brent), Partridge, KS; Lisa Marie Duff (Jim) Port Angeles, WA; her son Lawrence Coyle, whereabouts unknown; 10 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren. Burial and family graveside service officiated by Kevin Seymour, Hope Nazarene Church, will be held Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Lithopolis Cemetery, Lithopolis, Ohio. Memorials may be sent to the American Cancer Society.
Lancaster - Esther M. Coyle, 84 of Lancaster, Ohio passed away peacefully in her home on June 12, 2020. Esther was born at Goldsborough, Ohio to Clyde E. and Stella Wilcox on May 17, 1936. Esther liked to tell how she was born in a chicken house, since this was her parents temporary abode when a house fire destroyed their home shortly before her birth. She attended and graduated Wellston High School and married Lawrence C. Coyle on May 30, 1953. She worked at Fort Hays in Columbus, Ohio and in 1965 she and Lawrence and their four children moved to rural Fairfield County in Bloom Township. Together they spent many years planting and maintaining their large garden of trees, shrubs and perennials along with a Christmas Tree Farm at the home that they built. She worked at J.C. Penney as the alterations department and did custom sewing from her home for a long list of local people. Esther was very active in Carroll Garden Club, and loved to grow and enter specimens of her flowers in the Fairfield County Fair. She was a volunteer at the Fairfield County Hospital for 35 years. In 2015 she was diagnosed with lung cancer and underwent surgery and treatment during the time her husband was dealing with dementia and other health issues. She was also later diagnosed with breast cancer and had been under treatment for recurring lung cancer when she fell and broke a second hip. She died at her home in the presence of loved ones. She was preceded in death by her husband Lawrence; her parents Clyde E. and Stella Wilcox, Sr., her sister Charlotte Wall; her brother Clyde E. Wilcox, Jr. and her son, Timothy L. Coyle. She is survived by her daughters: Susan Nanette Oatney (Brent), Partridge, KS; Lisa Marie Duff (Jim) Port Angeles, WA; her son Lawrence Coyle, whereabouts unknown; 10 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren. Burial and family graveside service officiated by Kevin Seymour, Hope Nazarene Church, will be held Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Lithopolis Cemetery, Lithopolis, Ohio. Memorials may be sent to the American Cancer Society.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jun. 14 to Jun. 16, 2020.