Esther Ellen Springer
Rockbridge - Esther Ellen Springer (Mossman, Reynolds), age 84, of Rockbridge, Ohio, passed away April 22, 2020 in Lancaster, Ohio. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother and wife. Esther was born March 8, 1936 in Lancaster, Ohio to Lester and Mable Elick. She was a longtime resident of Lancaster then later Willard, Ohio and Bradenton, Florida.
She is fondly remembered by her family. Esther is survived by husband, Donald E. Springer Sr. and sons, Donald Mossman, Thomas Mossman, Bradley Mossman and daughter Terri Jacobs as well as many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She touched many lives over the years through her career in child care. Her loved ones will hold dear the memories of her beautiful singing voice. She also enjoyed working puzzles and playing cards with family and friends. She loved growing flowers and kept aquariums of tropical fish. We will miss her warm loving hugs and her wonderful letters she wrote to keep in touch with the people who meant the most to her.
Esther was preceded in death by her parents, son Kelly Reynolds, twin brother Lester Elick, brother Robert Elick, and sisters Betty Tudor and Thelma Swackhammer.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home Logan, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hospice of Central Ohio 1585 E. Main St. Lancaster, Ohio 43130.
"She sprouted love like flowers, grew a garden in her mind, and even on the darkest days, from her smile the sun still shined." Erin Hanson
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from May 4 to May 6, 2020