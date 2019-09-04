Services
Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
405 North Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740)-653-0652
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Esther L. Cannon

Esther L. Cannon Obituary
Esther L. Cannon

LANCASTER - Esther L. Cannon age 90 of Lancaster, Ohio passed away Sunday, September 2, 2019 at her daughter's home. She was born on November 23, 1928 in Amanda, Ohio and moved to Lancaster in 1941.

She retired from Anchor Hocking Glass Corp. Plant #2 after 33 years of service. Esther was a member of the F.O.E. Ladies Auxiliary, Moose Lodge, American Legion Ladies Auxiliary and Olivedale Senior Citizens Center.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph whom she cared for until his death in 2001. She also was preceded in death by her first husband, Donald Graham, daughter, Robin Smith, parents, Leroy and Edna Bowers, step-son Guy Cannon, two brothers, Carl and Virgil and a sister, Pauline Hanna.

Esther is survived by her daughter, Sue (Keith) Wooten of Pleasantville, Ohio; grandchildren, Tonya (Curt) Spires, Shawn Wooten all of Lancaster, Ohio, Michel (Art) Carpenter of PA, Berry Graham of Junction City, Ohio and Kristel (Aron Wernet) Graham of Sarasota, FL; five great grandchildren; step-children, Rick (Ronda) Cannon of Akron, Ohio and Cindy (Lowell) Howard of Lancaster, Ohio; step-grandchildren; sisters, Rosemary Garrett and Margie Clark both of Lancaster, Ohio; brother, Donald Bowers of Baltimore, Ohio and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held Friday, September 6, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 405 N. COLUMBUS ST., LANCASTER, OHIO 43130. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens. Friends may visit Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

To send an online condolence, and sign the guestbook, please visit www.funeralhome.com.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019
