Esther Mae Logsdon
Lancaster - Esther Mae R. Logsdon, born December 25, 1920 in Leipsic, Ohio to Joseph and Barbara (Balbaugh) Steffen, passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019 at the Pickering House. She married John Logsdon on April 19, 1941 in Toledo, Ohio.
She was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Lancaster, Ohio. She was also a member of Catholic Ladies of Columbia and Hospital Twig 9. She enjoyed playing Bridge with her lady friends.
Esther Mae is survived by Phyllis (Larry) Shonk, Columbus, Ohio; Lois (Martin) Folk, Lancaster, Ohio; Beverly (Jerry) Messbarger, Lancaster, Ohio,; Barbra (Mike) Fleming, Beaver, PA; Ronald (Lynne) Logsdon, Lancaster, Ohio; Grace (Mike) Gavin, Lancaster, Ohio; Peg (Gerry) Billinghurst, Ashland, Ohio.
She is also survived by 25 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren, and 9 great-great grandchildren.
Esther Mae is loved by her family dearly, and will be missed immensely.
Esther Mae was preceded in death by husband, John; son, Lyn; great granddaughter Emeri Billinghurst; parents Joseph and Barbara Steffen; brother, Walter Steffen.
A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 10:30AM at St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Lancaster, Ohio. Burial to follow at St. Mary Cemetery. Family and friends may visit on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Sheridan Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, Esther Mae, would prefer contributions be sent to St. Mary Church or St. Mary School.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019