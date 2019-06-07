|
Esther P. Martin
Circleville - Esther P. Martin, 71 of Circleville, died June 5, 2019 at her residence. She was born on July 15, 1947 in Circleville, the daughter of Gilbert and Mary (Crowl) Shaffer. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Daniel Martin and brother, Dave Shaffer. She is survived by her husband, Ronald Martin; children, Kim (Craig) Hutchinson, Debbie (Mark) Davis, Lee Martin, Daniel Martin, David Martin and Bruce Martin; 14 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren and brothers, Eugene, Gilbert, Andy, Roger and Danny Shaffer. Funeral service will be held 7:00 p.m. Monday June 10, 2019 at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville. Burial will be in Forest Cemetery. Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on June 7, 2019