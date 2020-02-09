|
Eva Marie Hanley
Kissimmee - Eva would like to let you know her work is done here. She received a call for a reunion to her family and friends, whom she hasn't seen in a very long time. Bob is singing bass and Eva will be singing tenor in the family circle at the throne.
Eva Hanley, age 100, passed away peacefully on February 4, 2020 in Kissimmee Florida surrounded by friends and family. Eva spent most of her life in Baltimore Ohio, finding joy in raising her family, touring the states with the Serro Scotty Club and caravans and singing country music.
Eva was the daughter of the late James Harrison McCain and the late Mary Elizabeth Harris. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert "Bob" Hanley, sons, Ralph "Butch" Hanley, Robert "Bobby" Hanley, daughter, Cindy Wigton, infant son, Robert J. Hanley and infant daughter, Ethel May Hanley, grandson, Allan Beatty, brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her daughters, Kathy (Dan) Dickson of Kissimmee, Florida and Betty Jo (Bill) (Beatty) Mason of Lancaster Ohio; many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; sisters, Mae Kuhn and Pauline Miller; brother, Donny McCain and many nieces and nephews.
She will be greatly missed by her family and many friends.
A celebration of her life service will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 405 N. COLUMBUS ST., LANCASTER, OHIO 43130 with Chaplain Kermit Welty officiating. Burial will follow in Reber Hill Cemetery. Friends may visit Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
To send an online condolence, and sign the guest book, please visit www.funeralhome.com.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Feb. 9, 2020