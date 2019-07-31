|
Evelyn Marie (Yates) Scarberry
Lancaster - Evelyn Marie (Yates) Scarberry 87, died on July 23, 2019 at Pickering House, Lancaster, Ohio. She was born in Napoleon, Ohio on September 29, 1931 to David Snowden Yates and Esther Lillian (Dawson) Yates.
Evelyn was preceded by her husband, Earnie Scarberry; her siblings, Dorothy Hunter, Katherine King, Helen Williamson, David S. Yates Jr. and Robert (Bob) Yates. She is survived by her daughter, Rita Richards and her husband Don of Lancaster, OH; her grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
There will be no formal funeral services, which was her wish. Evelyn will be buried at Pattonsville Cemetery near Wellston, OH next to her husband, Earnie Scarberry, at a later date.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on July 31, 2019