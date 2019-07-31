Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Scarberry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Marie (Yates) Scarberry


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn Marie (Yates) Scarberry Obituary
Evelyn Marie (Yates) Scarberry

Lancaster - Evelyn Marie (Yates) Scarberry 87, died on July 23, 2019 at Pickering House, Lancaster, Ohio. She was born in Napoleon, Ohio on September 29, 1931 to David Snowden Yates and Esther Lillian (Dawson) Yates.

Evelyn was preceded by her husband, Earnie Scarberry; her siblings, Dorothy Hunter, Katherine King, Helen Williamson, David S. Yates Jr. and Robert (Bob) Yates. She is survived by her daughter, Rita Richards and her husband Don of Lancaster, OH; her grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

There will be no formal funeral services, which was her wish. Evelyn will be buried at Pattonsville Cemetery near Wellston, OH next to her husband, Earnie Scarberry, at a later date.

For obituary details, please see www.DayFuneralService.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Day Funeral Service.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.