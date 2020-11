Evelyn MillerBremen - Evelyn Miller, age 96, of Bremen, Ohio passed away peacefully on Nov. 28, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 52 years, John. She is survived by her children, Judee Miller(George), Linda(Pete) Thompson, Elizabeth(Robert) Ross, Frederick Miller, Joseph(Rita) Miller, Charles(Bonnie) Miller, Cecilia(Herb) Carpenter, Mary(Charles-deceased) Vogel, Veronica Miller, Ruth(Cyndi) Miller, Paul(Sandi) Miller, and John(Lynne) Miller. Viewing is from 6-8pm on Friday Dec. 4, 2020 at Sheridan Funeral Home, 222 S. Columbus St., Lancaster, OH 43130. Funeral Mass Saturday Dec. 5, 2020 at 12 p.m. at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 1343 Wheeling Rd NE, Lancaster, OH 43130. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Fairhope Hospice and Palliative Care in Lancaster, OH ( https://fairhopehospice.org/donations-page/ ). Full obituary and condolences at www.sheridanfuneralhome.net