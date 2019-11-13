|
|
Evelyn Ruth Bryson
Lancaster - Evelyn Ruth Bryson, 98, of Lancaster passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019. Born April 26, 1921 in Connellsville, PA, she was the daughter of the late Harvey and Mary Irene (Graft) Harbaugh.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph W. Bryson on February 28, 1999. Also preceding her were siblings Dorothy M. Pritts, George R. Harbaugh, Elizabeth J. Brothers, and W. Randall Harbaugh.
Ruth retired from the Anchor Hocking Company having worked in the Connellsville, PA and Lancaster, OH offices. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Lancaster.
Ruth is survived by nieces, nephews and other loving family members.
Friends may call at Frank E. Smith Funeral Home & Crematory, 405 North Columbus Street, Lancaster on Monday, November 25. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until time of the service at 11:00 AM with Rev. Dr. Alice Wolfe officiating and assisted by nephews, Rev. Ronald L. Pritts and Rev. R. Blair Moffett. Following the service, a private family burial will be held at Forest Rose Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Ruth's memory may be made to Fairhope Hospice & Palliative Care, 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, OH 43130-3461 or Chestnut Hill Cemetery Maintenance Corp., Box 13, Dawson, PA 15428-0013. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Nov. 13 to Nov. 21, 2019