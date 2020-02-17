|
Evelyn Smith
Lancaster - Evelyn R. (Householder) Smith, age 89 of Lancaster, joined her Heavenly Father, family, and friends in Heaven on February 17, 2020. She was born on October 9, 1930 to the late Raymond and Grace Householder. She was a 1949 graduate of Lancaster High School and longtime member of Sixth Avenue United Methodist Church. Evelyn was a past President and Secretary of the local chapter of The National Secretaries Association and received the honor of Secretary of the Year in 1975. She was very proud of her working career as a professional secretary at Diamond Power, Ralston Purina, and Anchor Hocking. After her retirement, she was a greeter for 10 years at Meijer, where she worked until she was 78 years young.
She was a devoted mother to five children who survive, Linda (Melvin) Dwyer, Daryl (Vicky) Smith, Debbie (Bruce) Weihrauch, David (Donna) Smith, and Denise (Tim) Carsey. She was blessed with 17 grandchildren, Wayne, Melissa, Christopher, Jamie, Timothy, Misty, Jennee, Katie, Gregory, Rebekah, Jeremiah, Sarah, Lydia, Benjamin, Jonathan, Hannah, and Rachel. Evelyn is also survived by 37 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; and 2 great grandchildren due in 2020; sister, Delores Mallory; many nieces and nephews; best friends, Alyce Giles and Wilma Hamilton; and last but not least, her furry, four-footed faithful companion, Heidi.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Smith, her parents, brother, Earl, father- and mother-in-law, Ford and Helen Smith, brother-in-law, Gary Mallory, and a very special niece, Cathy Woolever, and best friend Barb Uhl.
Funeral Service will take place on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 10:30AM at Sheridan Funeral Home with Bruce Weihrauch officiating. Burial will follow at Grandview Cemetery in Bremen. Family and friends may visit from 5 to 8:00PM on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to FairHoPe Hospice and Palliative Care, Inc, 282 Sells Rd., Lancaster, OH 43130, or Sixth Avenue United Methodist Church at 1004 W. Sixth Ave. Lancaster, OH 43130
With all my love and God bless!
