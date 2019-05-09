Services
Graveside service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
3:00 PM
Salem Chapel Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Evlynn Roche
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evlynn Anne Marie Roche

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Evlynn Anne Marie Roche Obituary
Evlynn Anne Marie Roche

Lancaster - Evlynn Anne Marie Roche, infant daughter of Brandyn and Melody (Preece) Roche died Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Nationwide Children's Hospital. She was born April 18, 2019 at Fairfield Medical Center. She is deeply loved and will be sadly missed.

Evlynn is survived by her parents; her siblings, Branyn and Arian Roche; maternal grandmother, Sharon Preece; paternal grandparents, Brian (Ivy) Roche; maternal grandparents, Christine Parsley and Bobby Preece; several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Graveside services will take place Saturday, May 11th at 3 PM at Salem Chapel Cemetery. Online condolences at www.morganfuneralhomeohio.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.