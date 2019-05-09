|
|
Evlynn Anne Marie Roche
Lancaster - Evlynn Anne Marie Roche, infant daughter of Brandyn and Melody (Preece) Roche died Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Nationwide Children's Hospital. She was born April 18, 2019 at Fairfield Medical Center. She is deeply loved and will be sadly missed.
Evlynn is survived by her parents; her siblings, Branyn and Arian Roche; maternal grandmother, Sharon Preece; paternal grandparents, Brian (Ivy) Roche; maternal grandparents, Christine Parsley and Bobby Preece; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Graveside services will take place Saturday, May 11th at 3 PM at Salem Chapel Cemetery. Online condolences at www.morganfuneralhomeohio.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on May 9, 2019