F. Josephine Wilkins
Pleasantville - Fern Josephine Wilkins, 96 of Pleasantville passed away January 7, 2020 at Bickford of Lancaster. Josephine was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was born July 9, 1923 in Avon, West Virginia to the late Alfred and Fern Stickel Bartlett. She graduated from Lancaster High School in 1942 and retired from General Motors where she met Richard Wilkins, they were married 65 years until his death in 2016. They resided at their farm in Pleasantville for more than 55 years. Josephine was a member of Pleasantville United Methodist Church and Pleasant Grange.
She is survived by daughters Karen (Russ) Hines and Darlene (Brian) Archer; grandchildren, Rusty (Elizabeth) Hines, Erin Hines (Cody Chapman), Matthew (Raquelle) Archer and Emily (Eric) Singer; great-grandchildren Brayden and Keegan Hines, Kinsey and Brant Archer; Rylee Singer, Madelyn Lockaby and baby boy Hines on the way; sister, Janice Hardwick (Dave Kohlmeier); sister-in-laws, Barbara Bartlett and Marcine Wilkins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Richard Wilkins, brothers, Hugh (Elizabeth) Bartlett, Keith Bartlett, sister, Ethel Lee Collinsworth, great-granddaughter, Evelyn Archer, father-in-law, Ensley Wilkins, mother-in-law, Edith (Sherrick) Wilkins, brothers and sisters-in-law, Bill (Rachel) Wilkins, Roger (Bonnie) Wilkins, Jack (Dorothy) Wilkins and Charles Wilkins.
The family would like to thank Bickford of Lancaster and FairHoPe Hospice for their loving care.
Funeral service will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020 at HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME. Burial to follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens. Friends may visit Friday from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorial donations be made to Pleasantville United Methodist Church, 112 Lincoln Ave, Pleasantville, Ohio 43148.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020