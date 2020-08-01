Fern Judith Grimm
Lancaster - Fern Judith Grimm, 83, of Lancaster, departed this life on Saturday, August 1, 2020 to be with her Lord whom she loved dearly. She was born May 12, 1937 in Lancaster, Ohio the daughter of Samuel Raymond and Helen (Schwalbaugh) Miller. Fern received received her bachelor degree from Ohio University and was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma. She taught school in Meigs, Hocking and Fairfield Counties. She was a member of the Logan Church of the Nazarene and was active in various positions. She especially loved working with children in VBS, District Campmeetings and pre-school.
Fern is survived by her husband of 40 years, Lloyd Douglas Grimm Jr., whom she married June 9, 1980; daughters, Debbie (Tim) Freeland and Sheryl (Joe) Richards; step-sons, John (Sherrie) Grimm and Bob (Jackie) Grimm; numerous grandchildren, great and great-great grandchildren; brother, David Miller; sisters, Marjorie Moore, Donna Helmstetler and Lois Hennosy; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and first husband, George Gilbert Stalder.
A time to visit with Fern's family will take place Tuesday from 5 - 8 PM at Morgan Funeral Home, Bremen. Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 1 PM at the Logan Nazarene Church with Rev. Tom Gates and Rev. Trevor Johnston officiating. Graveside services will follow at 4 PM at Gravel Hill Cemetery, 1079 Gravel Hill Road, Cheshire, Ohio 45620. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Fern's memory to Logan Christian School, 650 Walhonding , Logan, OH 43138. Online condolences at www.morganfuneralhomeohio.com