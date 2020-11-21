Flora Agosta
Lancaster - Flora Christine Agosta, 85 of Lancaster passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2021 at Embassy Logan. She was born on July 8, 1935 in Haydenville, Ohio. She was a graduate of Lancaster High School, and retired from the Kroger Company. She was a god samaritan through the Salvation Army. Flora will be greatly missed by all her friends and family.
Flora is survived by her sons, Dennis (Sherri) Agosta and David (Stephanie)Agosta; daughter, Debra (Chris) Nagle; grandchildren, Teresa (Anthony) Hoover, Brian (Stacie) Agosta, Kevin (Christa) Nagle and Amy (Bradley) Case; great grandchildren, Payton, Anthony and Sydney Hoover, Carter and Owen Agosta, Kaelyn, Kyndra and Kyler Nagle, Vincent, Camryn and Vera Case as well as two great great grandchildren Creed and Finley Nelson, brother in law Neil Agosta and sisters in law Betty Agosta and Donna Kitchen, many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Patrick G. Agosta and grandson, Pavel C. Agosta, her parents Bennett and Ola Anderson, siblings Wanda Rainier, Kenneth Anderson, Leona Huston and James Anderson.
Calling hours will take place from 4PM until 6PM, Tuesday at the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home. A private family service and burial at Floral Hills Memory Garden will take place at a later date.