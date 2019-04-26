Services
Taylor Funeral Home
111 West Main Street
Amanda, OH 43102
(740) 969-2444
Calling hours
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
111 West Main Street
Amanda, OH
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Taylor Funeral Home
111 West Main Street
Amanda, OH
Florence Sharp Obituary
Florence Sharp

Amanda - Florence V. Sharp, 95, of Amanda, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Logan Elm Health Care in Circleville. She was born November 6, 1923 in Amanda and was the daughter of the late Marion and Christina (Kohler) Hoffman. Florence was a 1941 graduate of Amanda High School and retired from G.E. after 32 years of service. She was a life long member of Zion Uunited Methodist Church.

She is survived by a nephew, Larry (Karen) Hoffman and a niece, Carol (Steve) Norris both of Amanda. She is also survived by numerous other nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George A. Sharp and a brother, Forrest Hoffman.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 29, 2019 at the Taylor Funeral Home in Amanda with Pastor Dave Jackson officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery in Stoutsville. Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Zion United Methodist Church, 4520 Drinkle Rd., Amanda, Ohio 43102 in Florence's memory.

Kind notes of condolence may be made at www.mytaylorfuneralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Apr. 26, 2019
