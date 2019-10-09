|
Florene A. McKeen passed away on October 8, 2019 at the age of 101 in Dublin, Ohio. She was a former resident of Belmont and St. Clairsville, Ohio and Ft. Myers, Florida.
Florene was the daughter of the late James Earl and Missouri Miller Morrow and was born on the family farm in Rushville, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 64 years in 2015, Alton B. McKeen. She is survived by her daughter, Dana Ippoliti (Michael); grandsons, Ryan McGaughy and Matthew (Katherine) McGaughy; great-grandchildren, Miles and Violet McGaughy; and two nieces. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Curtis (Freda) Morrow and sister, Lucille (Harold) Rowles.
There will be no visitation and burial will take place at Belmont Cemetery at the convenience of the family. The family wishes that memorial contributions be made to Pleasant Hill Cemetery, 5274 Wilson Rd NW, Lancaster, OH 43130 or to the Belmont Methodist Church, 129 W. Market St., Belmont, OH 43718.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Oct. 9 to Oct. 12, 2019