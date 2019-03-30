Services
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
Ashville - Florine "Flo" Elswick, 83, of Ashville passed away on March 27, 2019. She was born on January 12, 1936 in Williamson, WV to John and Lizzie (Hensley) Justice. She was preceded in death by her parents. Florine is survived by her sons Ronald and Teresa of Amanda and Donald and Brenda of Lancaster Elswick, 6 grandchildren Donald Jr., Jessica, Shelby, Matthew, Ronald II and Tyler and by brother George Justice. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home with burial to follow in Obetz Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 4-7 p.m. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Mar. 30, 2019
