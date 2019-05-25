|
Flossie L. Walt
Lancaster - Flossie Lutz Walt, age 99 of Lancaster, passed away peacefully Friday May 24th, 2019 at Traditions of Chillicothe. She was born on January 19th, 1920 in Hocking County to the late George and Dessie Nungester Lutz. In her early years she worked for Anchor Hocking Glass. She retired from Lancaster Glass where she worked in quality control. She was a very long time member of the First United Methodist Church and volunteered many hours with the Metzger-Nigh group at the church. In her later years, Flossie spent many hours in her yard in which she enjoyed her flowers. She loved to spend time with her family and will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her daughter, Judy Ann (John) Hortel; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Neal) Yeomans, Kevin Hortel and John David (Leslie) Hortel; eight great-grandchildren, Kristen (Joe) Rosaco, Jessie, Micah, Josiah, Lilly and Maren Yeomans, Jack and Ruby Hortel, and two great great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Richard Walt in 1972; brothers, Clinton and Clyde Lutz; and sisters, Betty Gordon, Dorothy Singer, and Jean West.
A funeral service will take place at noon on Wednesday May 29th, 2019 at the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Forest Rose Cemetery. Memorials can be made in Flossie's name to the First United Methodist Church, 163 E. Wheeling St Lancaster, OH 43130. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on May 25, 2019