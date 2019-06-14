|
Floyd "Jack" Blankenship
RUSHVILLE - Floyd "Jack" Blankenship, 88, of Rushville, passed away at his home on Thursday, June 13, 2019.
Jack worked at Owens Illinois for 46 years. He was a member of the Ralph R. Rickly Lodge No. 670 F&AM, Tarhe Shrine Club, Hocking Hills Shrine Club, Scottish Rite - Valley of Columbus, Rushville Union Lions Club, and Sons of Amvets - Amvets Post 51, Thornville.
He is survived by his daughters, Debbie Landrum (Ralph Disbennet), Beth Hughes, Lee Ann (Oscar) Bustillo, and Helen (Rich) McHaffie; 9 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, 6 great great grandchildren; and brothers, Jim (Joyce) Blankenship and Paul Blankenship.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Joan Hedges Blankenship.
Family and friends may visit from 1:00 to 4:00 pm Saturday, June 15th at the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home, Lancaster. Caring Cremation will follow.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on June 14, 2019