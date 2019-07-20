|
Floyd Larren "Larry" Mills
Canal Winchester - Floyd Larren "Larry" Mills, age 78 of Canal Winchester, died peacefully surrounded by his family at his home on July 17, 2019. He was born in Lancaster on May 19, 1941, to the late Thomas and Freeda Reef Mills. He was a 1959 Liberty Union High School Graduate. He served his country for 3 years in the US Army and then attended OU for 2 years where he met the love of his life. He retired after 36 ½ years at Lucent Technologies and then personally built several homes and buildings. His amazing personality and love for his family will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Dorothy L. "Dee" Mills; children, Jon D. (Marla) Mills, Susan M. Potter, and Nancy L. (Rich Jones) Mills-Jones; grandchildren, Kyle and Adam Mills and Ava and Lucas Jones; brother, Marlo (Bonnie) Mills; niece Marla (Dan) Morris; and nephew, Mike (Karen) Mills; and many cousins.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents and brother Stephen Mills.
A funeral service will take place on Monday at 1:30PM at the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home, officiated by his fellow brother in Christ, Rick Arthur. The Lancaster Veterans Burial Detail will have military honors at Forest Rose Cemetery following the service. Family and friends may call from 1PM until 5PM on Sunday at the funeral home. Donations in his name to Mid-Ohio Food Bank, 3960 Brookham Dr, Grove City, OH 43123, , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105, or National Parkinson Foundation, 2800 Corporate Exchange Dr #360, Columbus, OH 43231. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on July 20, 2019