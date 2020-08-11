1/
Floyd Pierce Sr.
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Floyd's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Floyd Pierce, Sr.

Baltimore - Floyd D. Pierce Sr., age 72 of Baltimore, died August 11, 2020 at the Pickering House. He was born on December 20, 1947 to the late Loyd and Betty Baucher Pierce, Sr. He worked for 40+ years at Anchor Hocking and served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Faith Memorial Church, the Baltimore VFW, and a member of the American Legion 144. Floyd enjoyed spending time with his friends and family and will be greatly missed.

He was survived by his 3 sons, Floyd "Dan" (Kimberly Austin) Pierce Jr., Matthew (Pamela Kasler) Pierce, and Joseph (Amy) Pierce; grandchildren, Haiden A. and Abigail P. Pierce; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and loving wife of 53 years, Donna A. Pierce.

Caring Cremation has taken place through the Johnson-Smith Funeral Home. Memorials in his name can be made to a charity of your choice. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Johnson-Smith Funeral Home
207 S Main Street
Baltimore, OH 43105-1427
(740) 862-4157
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Johnson-Smith Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved