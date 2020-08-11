Floyd Pierce, Sr.
Baltimore - Floyd D. Pierce Sr., age 72 of Baltimore, died August 11, 2020 at the Pickering House. He was born on December 20, 1947 to the late Loyd and Betty Baucher Pierce, Sr. He worked for 40+ years at Anchor Hocking and served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Faith Memorial Church, the Baltimore VFW, and a member of the American Legion 144. Floyd enjoyed spending time with his friends and family and will be greatly missed.
He was survived by his 3 sons, Floyd "Dan" (Kimberly Austin) Pierce Jr., Matthew (Pamela Kasler) Pierce, and Joseph (Amy) Pierce; grandchildren, Haiden A. and Abigail P. Pierce; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and loving wife of 53 years, Donna A. Pierce.
Caring Cremation has taken place through the Johnson-Smith Funeral Home. Memorials in his name can be made to a charity of your choice
