Born January 7, 1961 passed away on May 11th, 2020. He will be deeply missed by his mother, Carolyn Wemer; sisters, Teresa and Ruth; brothers, David, Jim, and Mike; his daughters, Jessica and Megan Wemer; his son, Patrick Wemer; and his grandchildren. There will be a service June 27th, 2020 from 1pm-3pm at Heritage Baptist Church, 470 Groveport Pike, Canal Winchester, 43110.




