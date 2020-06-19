Floyd "Hoss" Wemer
Born January 7, 1961 passed away on May 11th, 2020. He will be deeply missed by his mother, Carolyn Wemer; sisters, Teresa and Ruth; brothers, David, Jim, and Mike; his daughters, Jessica and Megan Wemer; his son, Patrick Wemer; and his grandchildren. There will be a service June 27th, 2020 from 1pm-3pm at Heritage Baptist Church, 470 Groveport Pike, Canal Winchester, 43110.
Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jun. 19 to Jun. 22, 2020.